Active Weather Finally Winds Down Tuesday

Our active pattern finally breaks Tuesday with showers and storms backing off but a heat wave building later in the week. We'll end up mostly sunny, muggy and warm Tuesday with near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure clamps down and highs soar into the low to mid 90s midweek and into the weekend. With humid air still in place, the heat index will push and at times exceed triple digits. We'll stay dry for a few days with showers and storms firing back up this weekend.