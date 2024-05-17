Showers and storms ramp up again to start off the weekend, hopefully you took advantage of our day off Thursday! We'll end up cloudy and wet Friday with highs in the mid 70s and rounds of showers, storms and locally heavy rain. Saturday will see some sun breaking through the clouds in the Bluegrass, but scattered showers and a few storms will hang on in the afternoon with more widespread rain southeast. By the end of the weekend it finally calms down with partly sunny skies, just a few lingering showers and storms and highs around 80°.
Active Weather Fires Back Up Friday
Showers and Storms into the Weekend
Posted at 3:28 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 03:28:27-04
