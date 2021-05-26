Our spell of summerish heat backs off the rest of the week as active weather fires up! We're still in the 80s Wednesday but low to mid instead of near 90 like Tuesday. Watch for a round of showers and storms diving southeast through the day. A few strong afternoon storms with gusty wind will be possible. A cold front will stall over northern Kentucky overnight and lift back north Thursday setting us up for a warm and fairly quiet day with highs in the 80s. The main wave of showers and storms will blow through overnight into Friday morning. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain. The upcoming Memorial Day weekend will trend much cooler, Saturday's highs may not make it out of the 60s!