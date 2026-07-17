Active Weather Fires up for the Weekend

We're still hot and muggy as we head into the weekend, but active weather is on the rise! Expect highs around 90° with the heat index in the upper 90s Friday, but we'll also see scattered showers and storms fire up in the afternoon and early evening. Saturday will end up mostly to partly cloudy with additional scattered showers and storms. A cold front drops south Saturday night, bringing one more round of showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. Highs will stay near normal, in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.