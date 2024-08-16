Active Weather Fires Up Friday

Unsettled weather starts your weekend with scattered showers and storms, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s Friday. This won't be the widespread, soaking rain we need but at least it's something. Watch for a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind and locally heavy rain, the overall severe threat is low. A cold front will slowly cross the Commonwealth Saturday extending the chance for scattered showers and storms mainly early in the day in the Bluegrass and sliding southeast with the boundary later in the day. Highs will spike in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and fall to the low 80s with a few lingering showers and storms Sunday. Next week is trending quiet and dry.