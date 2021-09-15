Active Weather Fires Up Midweek

Our run of beautiful but unseasonably warm September days wraps up Wednesday as a cold front slowly crosses the Commonwealth and sparks showers, storms and a brief cool down. After a few morning showers and t-showers the main round fires up Wednesday afternoon and slowly drops south with the front later in the evening. Watch for a few strong to severe storms (gusty wind) and bursts of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will range from a few tenths to a few inches, localized flash flooding is possible. Highs will fall to the upper 70s to low 80s and gradually work back into the low to mid 80s the rest of the week.