Active Weather Fires up Thursday

A cold front will usher in significant change to your StormTracker forecast heading into the end of the week. We're straight up balmy Thursday with a gusty (20-30 mph) SW/W wind and highs around 70°. We'll also see scattered showers and a few t-showers developing along the front, especially along and east of I-75 into the afternoon and evening. They'll wind down overnight as much cooler air filters in... expect lows in the upper 40s and Friday's highs below average, upper 50s to low 60s south. We'll also start the weekend off mostly cloudy with lingering isolated showers. Saturday improves slightly, partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

