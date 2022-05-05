Active Weather Inbound Derby Weekend

It's a tale of two cities both impacted by active weather as we head into Derby weekend. Lexington & Louisville will both see showers and storms rising over the next 24 hours. Thursday is where it begins, with increasing clouds, highs in the 70s and a few late day showers and storms developing as a warm front noses in from the southwest. We'll see a better chance for more widespread coverage overnight into Friday. The Kentucky Oaks is looking wet with a chance for a few strong to severe storms as well. As low pressure slowly pulls east, Saturday's storm threat diminishes but we'll see lingering scattered showers that should gradually wind down through the day, earlier in Louisville. Expect a mostly cloudy and cooler Derby day on top of the rain chance with highs falling from the 70s Friday to the 60s Saturday.