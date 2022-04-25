Active Weather Inbound Monday

After that unseasonably warm and summery late April weekend we're in for cooler changes this week. A cold front will spark a round of showers and t-showers across the Bluegrass and eastern Kentucky Monday afternoon, evening. A few strong storms with gusty wind and heavy rain are possible. Ahead of the front highs will spike in the upper 70s to low 80s again, with mid 80s for far southeastern counties. After it passes highs drop below average, to the upper 50s to low 60s through midweek. Overnight lows are trending up slightly, but we'll still see a chance for patchy frost with lows in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning. We'll bounce back to the 70s this weekend but also see more active weather along with the warmup.