Active Weather Inbound Tuesday, Wednesday

We have rounds of showers and storms inbound over the next couple of days, stay weather aware! After a few Tuesday morning showers and storms rumble through we'll end up mostly cloudy, windy and still warm later in the day with highs around 70°. Watch for a line of strong to severe storms tracking southeast overnight into early Wednesday morning. The highest severe threat will stay over Indiana, but we could see damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, especially over north/northwest counties closer to the Ohio River. The line will weaken over southeastern Kentucky with gusty wind and falling temperatures Wednesday afternoon. A few rain to snow showers may wrap it all up as moisture rapidly departs. A wind advisory is in effect until Wednesday morning for 30 to 40 mph gusts.

