Active Weather Inbound Wednesday Night

We've reached the middle of the week and after a spectacular Tuesday, Wednesday will bring increasing cloud cover, isolated showers and storms later in the day (mainly out west) and highs in the mid 80s. Low pressure spins up overnight dragging a cold front across the Commonwealth and sparking more widespread showers and storms that will linger into Thursday morning. We'll end up mostly to partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs still in the 80s. This weekend is trending quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.