After back-to-back beautiful September days, we're in for a bit of active weather midweek. Watch for a line of gusty showers and t-showers that will drop southeast along a cold front through the day, mid to late morning in the Bluegrass and later in the afternoon across southeastern counties. After that, a big ridge of high pressure heads our way with sunshine, highs in the 70s, low humidity and more spectacular weather to wrap up the week. We'll edge back into the 80s this weekend.