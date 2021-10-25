Active Weather On and Off this Week

After an active Monday morning with a round of strong storms and heavy rain we'll simmer down but cool down as well. Highs will spike in the mid to upper 60s but drop into the 50s behind the cold front later in the day. It will end up breezy and mostly cloudy Monday afternoon with lingering showers and sprinkles. Tuesday looks dry, mostly to partly cloudy and very cool, highs in the mid to upper 50s. Watch for areas of dense fog Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Also watch for lows dipping into the upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, patchy frost will be possible if skies clear out sufficiently. More unsettled weather will head our way later in the week.