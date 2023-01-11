Active Weather on the Rise

Watch Now
We've hit the middle of the week and your Stormtracker forecast is about to get active again. Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Patchy drizzle and a few showers will be possible. Low pressure spins up the Ohio River Thursday and a cold front will drive a round of showers and storms our way. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain in the morning with additional scattered showers and t-showers later in the day. A gusty (25 to 35 mph) south wind will push highs to around 60°, well above normal. Much colder air follows overnight and with Friday's highs in the 30s, we'll see scattered snow showers and flurries in the morning and lingering sprinkles later in the day.

