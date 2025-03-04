Active Weather On the Rise Midweek

Tuesday will bring much warmer air as a strong southerly wind cranks up, highs will soar to the mid to upper 60s. After the warm front lifts through a cold front will follow it up and that's when it gets active. We'll see a round of gusty showers and t-storms late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The severe threat remains across deep southern states but we'll need to watch for 40 to 50 mph gusts and heavy rain overnight. A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Wednesday will trend windy and much cooler with lingering showers and highs around 50°. Colder air wrapping around the departing low will give us a shot at scattered rain to snow showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.