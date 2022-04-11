Active Weather on the Rise Through Midweek

After a Friday and Saturday that couldn't figure our whether it was winter or spring we finally settled on a beautiful April Sunday. Unfortunately that late weekend sunshine is gone Monday. We'll see considerable cloud cover and developing showers and occasional t-showers through the day with the lowest chance over southeastern counties. A cold front sweeps east overnight sending a line of strong, gusty storms with heavy rain our way late Monday evening into Tuesday morning. A few showers and t-showers will hang on Tuesday but we'll need to watch for another round of active weather midweek with a better chance for strong to severe storms, especially over western Kentucky. Highs will climb from the mid 60s Monday to the mid 70s Wednesday then cool down later in the week.