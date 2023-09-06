Active Weather Ramps Up Midweek

We have active weather inbound midweek as a cold front throws scattered showers and storms our way. Watch for mainly afternoon/evening coverage, a few storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and locally heavy rain. A strong southwest wind will keep highs in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday. Showers and storms diminish overnight as drier air follows the front. We'll end up partly to mostly sunny Thursday with cooler highs in the low 80s. Cooler, less humid air will set us up for a very nice weekend as high pressure tracks in from the Great Lakes. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies this weekend with below normal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

