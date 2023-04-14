Active Weather Returns Friday

The spectacular run of sunny and warm days we've enjoyed since Easter Sunday ends Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and t-showers, mainly in the afternoon. They'll be slow movers, watch for moderate to heavy rain. Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend, we're in between systems with mostly to partly sunny skies and only isolated showers and storms possible. A great day for a Keeneland visit or just to get that grass cut! A cold front pushes through Sunday morning with more scattered showers and t-showers to wrap up the weekend. Highs will stay in the 70s Friday and Saturday, fall to the 60s Sunday and bottom out in the 50s Monday.

