Active weather returns Saturday night

Happy Saturday! It will be a windy and warm Saturday, with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s across the Commonwealth. Most of us will be dry during the daytime hours, but our rain chances will increase overnight into Sunday. A strong cold front will push through Kentucky, bringing us showers and strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. The best chances for those stronger storms will be in western Kentucky, but we cannot rule out a few stronger storms making it towards us. Our timeline for these storms will be from 3:00 am to 11:00 am. Once the front passes, our temperatures will fall to the lower 60s with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph. The work week will be quieter with highs reaching the upper 60s.