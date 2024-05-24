Active Weather Simmers Down Friday

Active weather takes a break to start the weekend, after morning fog dissipates we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy Friday with highs in the low 80s. A few late afternoon/evening showers and storms are possible, but most will stay dry. Saturday will be warmer, expect highs in the mid 80s and a few showers and storms developing later in the day as a cold front settles in and stalls out. Stay weather aware Sunday! A round of strong to severe storms is looking likely Sunday night into Monday morning with a few showers and storms hanging on into Memorial Day.

