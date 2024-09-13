Active Weather this Weekend

The low formerly known as Francine stalls to our southwest early in the weekend and will spawn rounds of showers and storms, most widespread Friday and slowly diminishing Saturday into Sunday. We'll see big breaks between rounds, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Highs will stay around 80° Friday and edge into the low to mid-80s Saturday. If you're tailgating or heading to the Saturday evening UK/Georgia game, take wet weather gear. You may end up not needing it, but it's better to be prepared.