Active Weather Thursday

Active weather ramps up Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches. A morning round of showers and isolated t-showers will fizzle a bit but hold together enough to keep the commute wet for some. Daytime heating and the front pushing east will spark an afternoon round of scattered showers and a few strong storms that will track from the Bluegrass into eastern Kentucky. Expect highs on either side of 70°. We'll take a break Friday but see another round of showers and storms Saturday with highs falling into the 60s.
Posted at 4:05 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 04:05:15-04
