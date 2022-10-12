Watch Now
Active Weather Wednesday

A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible
Posted at 3:55 AM, Oct 12, 2022
Active weather fires up midweek as a cold front heads our way. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with a gusty (20 to 30 mph) south wind that will push highs well above normal, into the upper 70s near 80°. Showers and t-showers will develop mid to late afternoon. A few could be strong to severe, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes, we're under a marginal risk for severe storms Wednesday. Some will get a decent soaking, rainfall amounts will range from a few tenths up to an inch. Behind the front, much cooler air with highs falling back into the 60s Thursday and lows in the upper 30s Friday morning.

