Active Weather Winds Down Friday

Friday morning showers and storms will gradually wind down later in the day as a cold front crawls east. We'll be left with a mostly cloudy and cooler afternoon with highs in the 60s. High pressure takes over for the rest of the weekend, we'll enjoy sunnier and drier conditions, but it will also continue to cool down with a persistent north/northwest flow. Highs will fall from the low 60s Saturday to the upper 50s Sunday. Watch for a couple of potentially frosty mornings early next week as lows drop to the upper 30s Sunday and Monday morning.

