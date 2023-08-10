Active Weather Winds Down Thursday

Showers and storms slowly wind down over southeastern counties Thursday morning, and we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s later in the day. High pressure briefly takes over Friday, partly sunny and dry, with highs jumping to the upper 80s. Our quiet start to the weekend doesn't last long. We're in for a hot and muggy Saturday and Sunday with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, around 90°.

