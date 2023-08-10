Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Active Weather Winds Down Thursday

Hot, Muggy and Unsettled this Weekend
slot2.jpg
weather
slot2.jpg
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
Posted at 4:06 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 04:06:32-04

Showers and storms slowly wind down over southeastern counties Thursday morning, and we'll end up mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s later in the day. High pressure briefly takes over Friday, partly sunny and dry, with highs jumping to the upper 80s. Our quiet start to the weekend doesn't last long. We're in for a hot and muggy Saturday and Sunday with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, around 90°.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth