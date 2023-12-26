After Christmas Weather Starts Warm And Wet

Today's Christmas came in as a top 20 warm one for us. Our high of 58 made it the 16th warmest overall while the morning low of 52 came in as the third warmest. With the rain, it was certainly not your Hallmark kind of Christmas.

The mild weather has another day or so for us, but there is no Arctic air in play so when it does cool off late week, we're barely below normal. A few showers Tuesday will still be around on Tuesday, along with some fog, but overall not as wet as Christmas.

With the chillier air later in the week, perhaps going to about 5 below normal Friday, we could see some flakes mix in with the few rain showers around.

Overall, your New Year looks to start pretty close to normal, in the low and mid 40s.