After Flooding Rains A Return To Cold

Kentucky saw between 1.5 and an incredible 4.5 inches of rain today statewide. Areas around Danville led the way with a final total of 4.6 inches by the time the cold front finally went through and ended the deluge this evening.

Flooding has been fairly widespread today with most of it being minor. However, there have been some exceptions, including flooding and a large rock slide along Highway 52 in Breathitt County. Smaller creeks and streams rose quickly today and now main rivers are seeing rises tonight that may last a couple of days before subsiding. The Flood Watch continues in southeastern Kentucky tonight as the last of the rain will push through.

Tomorrow will be nearly 30 degrees colder than today as a quick hit of winter invades and temperatures won't get out of the 30s, wind chills in the 20s, and even some snowflakes are possible.