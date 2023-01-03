After Today's Heavy Rain, More On The Way

Parts of central Kentucky were deluged with 1 to as much as 5 inches of rain Tuesday. The heaviest of the rain fell in a corridor along and north of the Bluegrass Parkway and into Scott and Harrison counties. There were numerous flooding reports including some water rescues.

We've got more rain coming later tonight and into Wednesday morning. The heaviest rain and storms this go round looks to stay in southern and southeastern Kentucky. These areas saw much less rain Tuesday, so the chances for flooding are greatly reduced, although we'll continue to monitor so Stay Weather Aware.

We'll get a couple of days to dry out as we finish the week with our next rain chances arriving on Saturday. We'll also be cooling off after tomorrow's highs in the 60s, as our highs head back to normal, in the 40s for the rest of the week.