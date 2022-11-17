Air That's Coming Straight From Santa

Arctic air has invaded most of the US, and it'll continue to control the weather for most of the country into the weekend. This is a weather regime that's making it feel more like mid January. In fact, even compared to the normal temperatures for mid January this would be on the cold side. The big story is the cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the 10s through the weekend.

We did pick up a quick dusting of snow last night. The 3/10 of an inch recorded officially in Lexington puts us about 2 weeks ahead of our average first measurable snowfall.

This snow will be nothing compared to what this Arctic invasion will do as the air passes over the still warm Great Lakes. There will be places on the lee sides of Lakes Erie and Ontario that could get 2 to 4 feet of snow and some places maybe even a bit more. The NFL has moved Sunday's game in Buffalo to Detroit because of the epic snow potential.

There is some good news as we head into Thanksgiving week. The pattern will be moderating and allow our temperatures to head back toward normal, in the mid 50s, as we approach Thanksgiving.