All is quiet midweek, but it won't stay that way into the weekend. Expect a partly sunny Wednesday with near normal highs in the low to mid 40s. A few rain/snow showers may graze our far southeastern counties overnight, but most won't see anything. A dry cold front tracks through Thursday dropping highs back to the upper 30s, around 40°. All eyes are on the system that will blow through this weekend bringing a potentially wet and wintry mess. With highs above freezing Saturday we'll see rain mixed with snow. The best chance to see some light accumulation looks to stay across northeastern and eastern Kentucky counties.

