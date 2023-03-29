Watch Now
All Is Quiet Thursday But Friday Could Be Stormy

Sun And 60s Tomorrow
Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 18:17:43-04

It'll be another cold and frosty night with lows near freezing. Your Thursday looks terrific with sunshine and highs in the 60s. That's right about where we should be in the latter part of March.

However, our weather eyes continue to be on Friday and the potential for strong/severe storms. A strong area of low pressure will be cranking up in the Midwest and will have a cold front plowing through Kentucky by Friday night. Ahead of that front, there is a risk for severe storms to develop Friday evening and Friday night.

It's a 'slight' risk for central and southern Kentucky and becomes an enhanced risk for western Kentucky where significant severe weather is possible.

It's best to Stay Weather Aware for the next couple of days, especially into Friday as we are able to hone in on more forecast details and specifics.

