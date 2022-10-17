Amazingly Cold October Weather

An amazingly cold blast of cold air is arriving tonight. We have Freeze Warnings in effect for tonight. The threat for hard freezes will be with us for the next couple of nights as well. The lows tonight will be heading into the upper 20's to around 30. It's not quite record territory tonight, but it's close. Record lows will be more in reach on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

An unusually cold blast of air coming from northern Canada is overspreading not only Kentucky but most of the country between the Rockies and the Appalachians. There are going to be some heavy snows in the Great Lakes, and we could even see some flurries try to spit out here later tonight and potentially tomorrow evening as well. It won't amount to anything, but it's still really interesting to talk about this early in the season.

This cold blast will have some longevity, with highs running 15 to 20 degrees below normal through Thursday, but once we get by that, a very quick and strong warm-up will arrive to take us into the weekend and beyond.