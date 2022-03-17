The Warmth of the Irish

St. Patrick's Day will be a warm one this year! Highs will soar to well above average, either side of 70° with mostly to partly sunny skies. Active weather fires up Friday as low pressure spirals in from out west. Watch for scattered showers and a few t-showers mainly in the afternoon and overnight. Highs will still be up there, in the mid to upper 60s but will fall Saturday as cooler air and lingering showers wrap in behind the departing low. We'll spend Saturday and Sunday in the 50s before we warm up again early next week.