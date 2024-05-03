An Active Derby Weekend Inbound

We're getting into an active pattern for your Derby weekend after days of summerlike early May heat. Expect scattered showers and storms Friday, severe storms aren't likely but watch for gusty wind and locally heavy rain as they slowly rumble through. We'll end up mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. More of the same is on the way Saturday but the coverage will be lower, after a morning lull more scattered showers and t-showers will develop later in your Derby Day with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday, we're right back at it, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly later in the day with highs around 80°.

