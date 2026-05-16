An active Saturday afternoon

Happy Saturday! Our summer-like stretch of days begins with an active Saturday as showers and storms will move through the Commonwealth. Today, highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be two rounds of storms, with the second round bringing a few stronger storms. The greatest threats will be strong winds and small hail, but the severe threat is low for today. Sunday will be much hotter with highs in the upper 80s. A daily rain chance returns by the workweek as we stay hot through midweek.