An Active Springy Afternoon

Strong Wind And Storm Potential
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jan 19, 2023
A springy afternoon is in progress with temperatures well into the 60s. However, that much warmth can lead to stronger storms. The risk is greater the farther north you go, but a marginal risk of severe storms is north of I-64.

A line of intensifying storms is near I-65 as of 2:15 with a Severe T-Storm Watch in northern Kentucky near Cincinnati. The line will be crossing areas north of I-64 through late this afternoon, and a stronger storm will be possible.

We're also seeing strong winds without any thunderstorm enhancement. With a jet stream roaring overhead, we're currently seeing wind gusts from 30 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is up areawide this afternoon.

By the way, much colder air arrives tomorrow.

