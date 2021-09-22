An Active Start to Autumn

Autumn begins Wednesday and it's about to feel just like it! We have to get through some active weather before we get to the good stuff, though. Expect gusty showers, t-showers and locally heavy rain as a cold front crosses the Commonwealth midweek. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 60s but that will be early in the day, we could see the temperature falling slightly this afternoon. Scattered showers linger overnight but cooler, drier air filtering in behind the front eventually brings sunshine back Thursday with below average highs in the 60s. We'll also see Lexington's first lows in the 40s since June! All this will set us up for a spectacular start to the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s Friday.