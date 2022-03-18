An Active Start to the Weekend

Our run of unseasonably warm and beautiful weather culminated with highs in the low to mid 70s Saint Patrick's Day. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it because we have significant change inbound this weekend. We're still warm, highs will soar to the upper 60s/low 70s Friday but watch for a mid to late morning round of showers and isolated t-showers in the Bluegrass with an afternoon break following. There is a chance for strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Friday but mainly over western Kentucky as a cold front tracks our way. We're under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms from east to west. Watch for a generally gusty (30 mph) south/southwest wind Friday into Saturday. Lingering low clouds, showers and much cooler highs Saturday will keep it feeling a bit raw compared to earlier in the week. Spring begins Sunday with clouds breaking, sunshine returning and highs warming back up.