Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

An Active Start to the Weekend

Showers, Storms and a Saturday Cool Down
1.jpg
weather
1.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
5.jpg
4.jpg
Posted at 4:09 AM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 04:09:20-04

Our run of unseasonably warm and beautiful weather culminated with highs in the low to mid 70s Saint Patrick's Day. Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it because we have significant change inbound this weekend. We're still warm, highs will soar to the upper 60s/low 70s Friday but watch for a mid to late morning round of showers and isolated t-showers in the Bluegrass with an afternoon break following. There is a chance for strong to severe storms (damaging wind) Friday but mainly over western Kentucky as a cold front tracks our way. We're under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms from east to west. Watch for a generally gusty (30 mph) south/southwest wind Friday into Saturday. Lingering low clouds, showers and much cooler highs Saturday will keep it feeling a bit raw compared to earlier in the week. Spring begins Sunday with clouds breaking, sunshine returning and highs warming back up.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the BBN Newsletter!

Get the BBN Newsletter!