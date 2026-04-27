An active start to the workweek

Our workweek starts active, with scattered showers and storms this evening. Some of these storms could be strong, but most will be weakening before entering the Bluegrass. Still, stay weather-aware and keep alerts turned on in case a warning is issued tonight. The timeline for the storms will be late this evening into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will also be an active day. More showers and storms will be possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning before our rain chances decrease through the afternoon. Much cooler temperatures will follow our front, dropping to the lower 60s. By Oaks and the Derby, temperatures will be near 60.