An Active Wednesday Morning

One last round of showers and isolated t-showers will soak the area Wednesday morning. This time focused more on southeastern counties giving some of the areas swamped with torrential rain Tuesday a bit of a breather. Watch for strong storms and heavy rain but we'll clear out into the afternoon with clouds breaking and sunshine returning. A gusty (20 to 30 mph) southwest to west wind will signal the passage of a cold front that will drop highs from the 60s early in the day into the 50s in the afternoon. We're trending dry, quiet and colder Thursday and Friday with highs closer to normal, in the 40s.