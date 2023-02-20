An Active Week on the Way

We have rounds of active weather heading our way this week with a midweek warm spike that will challenge record highs. Expect a mostly cloudy Presidents' Day with showers more likely the farther south you go and highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs still around 60°. A warm front lifting north midweek ramps up our rain chance and sends highs soaring into the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.