An Active Weekend Brewing

When you start off an early December weekend in the 60s you know something's coming! We have active weather inbound Saturday night into Sunday with showers, strong storms, heavy rain and scattered rain to snow showers all packed into that 48-hour span. The best bet for strong to severe storms will stay to our southwest but watch for a few storms that could crank out strong gusts and locally heavy rain Saturday night. Rain to snow showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning as colder air crashes in. Highs will fall from the 60s Friday and Saturday to the 40s Sunday and bottom out in the upper 30s Monday.

