An Arctic Deep Freeze Settles in Tuesday, Wednesday

Our first significant round of snow finally fades over eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning and an Arctic deep freeze clamps down in its wake! Even with clouds breaking and some sunshine returning highs will stay in the upper teens to low 20s and roads will stay slick and hazardous in spots, especially southeast where the heaviest snow fell. Mostly clear skies and snow on the ground will lead to a frigid Wednesday morning with lows in the single digits and a subzero wind chill. That's pipe bursting weather... leave cabinet doors on exterior walls open and set faucets to a slow drip. After a dry midweek break, we'll see another round of accumulating snow Thursday into Friday with a reinforcing shot of cold air following this weekend.

