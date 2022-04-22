An Early Summer Preview this Weekend

We're in for a taste of early summer this weekend with well above average highs and a couple of dry days to go with it. After dense Friday morning fog subsides, we'll end up partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s in the Bluegrass to low 80s south. A ridge of high pressure over the Carolinas will keep a strong south/southwesterly flow pumping warm air across the Commonwealth through the end of the weekend. Saturday may be the pick day, mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Sunday will see increasing clouds, highs still in the low 80s but showers and storms on the rise overnight into Monday. The inevitable cool snap follow with highs crashing back to the 50s midweek and a frost/freeze threat possible. If you're an allergy sufferer, load up on Benadryl, we're in peak pollen season with high levels persisting this weekend.