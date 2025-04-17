The warmup continues Thursday with near normal highs in the upper 60s, but we'll see increasing cloud cover with a few afternoon/evening showers possible ahead of a warm front that will push through overnight. Friday's highs will soar into the upper 70s thanks to a strong south/southwest flow, we have an unseasonably warm Easter weekend inbound! A cold front will stall northwest on the other side of the Ohio River keeping most of the early weekend showers and storms at bay. Watch for a few showers and t-showers Saturday, with a partly sunny and warm day otherwise with highs pushing 80°. The cold front will slowly sag south late in the weekend with scattered showers and storms Sunday into Monday and highs still in the low to mid 70s.
An Easter Weekend Warmup Inbound
A Few Showers Possible Thursday Afternoon
