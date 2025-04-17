An Easter Weekend Warmup Inbound

The warmup continues Thursday with near normal highs in the upper 60s, but we'll see increasing cloud cover with a few afternoon/evening showers possible ahead of a warm front that will push through overnight. Friday's highs will soar into the upper 70s thanks to a strong south/southwest flow, we have an unseasonably warm Easter weekend inbound! A cold front will stall northwest on the other side of the Ohio River keeping most of the early weekend showers and storms at bay. Watch for a few showers and t-showers Saturday, with a partly sunny and warm day otherwise with highs pushing 80°. The cold front will slowly sag south late in the weekend with scattered showers and storms Sunday into Monday and highs still in the low to mid 70s.