An Excellent Fall Weekend

High pressure takes over and we're set up for a very nice fall weekend. It will be most excellent football weather for local high school games or the Cats back at Kroger Field Saturday afternoon. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through Sunday. Heat builds next week with highs climbing back into the 80s and a rising chance for active weather.
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