An In Between Weekend

We're caught between systems and unfortunately your weekend LEX 18 StormTracker forecast will remain a bit muddled. Low clouds will build through the day and Friday looks gloomy, cloudy and cool with isolated showers and below normal highs in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday could see a few breaks in the clouds but the isolated shower chance will remain with highs edging back into the low to mid 60s. By the end of the weekend a warm front will send highs surging back into the low to mid 70s but also spark scattered showers and t-showers Sunday. A cold front follows it up Monday with widespread showers and storms likely to start the week.