An Island Of Warmth In A Sea Of Cool

Enjoy The 60s Tomorrow
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 17:35:40-04

We're in the midst of our biggest cool snap, relative to averages, since Christmas. It dropped into the teens this morning in many places. Even though we'll enjoy a mild day Thursday with highs in the 60s, that's the only day above normal until late next week. These cool temperatures may slow down the early spring growth we've seen in the flowers, trees, and your lawn.

With the next cold shot coming, we'll be seeing highs more like we'd normally see in January again this weekend, down into the 30s and 40s. By the way, real spring begins on Monday and it's looking like most of the country will be cold as we get the new season started.

