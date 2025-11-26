An unseasonably cold Thanksgiving forecast

Our cold weather pattern will continue as Thanksgiving will be unseasonably cold with highs struggling to reach the upper 30s. Wednesday evening will be cooler, with temperatures falling to the upper 20s by Thanksgiving morning. Anyone brave enough to run their "Turkey Trot" will need to dress warmly as wind chills could be in the teens. By the afternoon, we will be in the mid to upper 30s before we cool off once again by Friday morning. By the weekend, we will warm into the 40s, with our next system arriving by Sunday, where we could see a few snowflakes mixed in with rain.