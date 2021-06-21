An Unsettled Start

Active weather kicks off the work week with a Monday cold front driving showers and storms our way, mainly in the afternoon, evening and overnight. Expect highs in the 80s but falling slightly as showers, storms and clouds build. A few strong to severe storms are possible with gusty wind and heavy rain. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms Monday. After the front passes and a few lingering Tuesday morning showers wrap up, we're much cooler. Tuesday's highs will struggle to hit the low to mid 70s, well below average. Wednesday looks absolutely spectacular with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.